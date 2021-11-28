Boy arrested for allegedly shooting 5-year-old

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) - Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 5-year-old boy in a Minneapolis suburb.

Police were called to a home in Brooklyn Park on Thursday evening on report of a child injured in a shooting.

Officers arrived to find the 5-year-old had been shot once in the head. Investigators determined the 13-year-old and several other children were inside the home handling a gun while trying to make a video to post on social media.

Brooklyn Park Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley says the 13-year-old accidentally fired the gun and the bullet struck the 5-year-old.

The 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning and taken to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.