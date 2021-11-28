Feds apprehend stowaway on flight from Guatemala to Miami

Your Photos
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport.

The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement authorities met the plane due to a security issue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.

The agency says he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The news release didn’t say whether he will face any charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

