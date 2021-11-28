GSR Fine Arts Festival returns to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From leather to pottery, glass, jewelry, mixed media and more, local artists of many different mediums alike gathered for the 17th annual Goldsmiths Reunion Fine Arts Festival in Mankato.

The exhibit gives local artists of all types the opportunity to display and sell their pieces of art.

The festival began as a reunion between local goldsmiths, but has since expanded to include every type of artist, from painting, to live music, to the goldsmithing that started it all.

“Listening to how things were made, that’s, for me, the best part about coming and getting to see the artists in person and find out ‘How did you make this,’ that’s one of my favorite things, when people ask me you know, ‘How did you make this? What went into this?’ It’s all about sharing that process,” said Sacha Bliese, co-director of the festival.

Running the festival itself is a sizable undertaking.

This year’s festival featured over 45 different booths and filled the entire convention hall at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The festival has always been successful due to its volunteers, and some of those volunteers become featured artists themselves.

“I’m having some trouble adjusting because usually it’s like ‘Oh, can I help you, what can I do for you,’ and I’m like I have to do things for myself now, and I have to sell things, and it’s a lot harder to brag up your own stuff than someone else’s.” remarked volunteer-turned-artist Tori Domask-Ruh.

The festival continues throughout the weekend with it wrapping up for the year at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.