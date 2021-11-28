Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

GSR Fine Arts Festival returns to Mankato

The logo of the GSR Fine Arts Festival outside of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in...
The logo of the GSR Fine Arts Festival outside of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From leather to pottery, glass, jewelry, mixed media and more, local artists of many different mediums alike gathered for the 17th annual Goldsmiths Reunion Fine Arts Festival in Mankato.

The exhibit gives local artists of all types the opportunity to display and sell their pieces of art.

The festival began as a reunion between local goldsmiths, but has since expanded to include every type of artist, from painting, to live music, to the goldsmithing that started it all.

“Listening to how things were made, that’s, for me, the best part about coming and getting to see the artists in person and find out ‘How did you make this,’ that’s one of my favorite things, when people ask me you know, ‘How did you make this? What went into this?’ It’s all about sharing that process,” said Sacha Bliese, co-director of the festival.

Running the festival itself is a sizable undertaking.

This year’s festival featured over 45 different booths and filled the entire convention hall at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The festival has always been successful due to its volunteers, and some of those volunteers become featured artists themselves.

“I’m having some trouble adjusting because usually it’s like ‘Oh, can I help you, what can I do for you,’ and I’m like I have to do things for myself now, and I have to sell things, and it’s a lot harder to brag up your own stuff than someone else’s.” remarked volunteer-turned-artist Tori Domask-Ruh.

The festival continues throughout the weekend with it wrapping up for the year at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Brooklyn Park leaves one person dead while the alleged shooter has been arrested.
Shooting in Minneapolis suburb leaves one person dead
Ambulance
Two killed in Thursday crash near Brainerd
FILE — Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 5-year-old boy in...
Boy arrested for allegedly shooting 5-year-old
Mr. Football finalist, Ryan Haley, fueled Mankato West with three second-quarter touchdowns in...
Mankato West boasts superior defense ahead of Class 5A state title game
FILE — As shoppers get ready for Black Friday, Mankato Public Safety wants the public to be as...
Mankato Public Safety gives advice for Black Friday shopping

Latest News

Sign at Massad Real Estate's annual coat drive
Massad Real Estate kicks off annual coat drive
Lee Masters dedicates ample time to selling tickets for Mankato East high school sporting events.
Masters couple a staple in Mankato East sports scene
Kiwanis Holiday Lights returns to Sibley Park
Kiwanis Holiday Lights returns to Sibley Park
Kiwanis Holiday Lights returns to Sibley Park