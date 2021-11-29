Christmas tree season begins for local sellers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -With Thanksgiving passing by once again, attention is completely on December holidays, and that means it’s the time of year where decorations are at the center of attention.

The Mankato YMCA has been selling Christmas trees to raise money for the Y’s Club for over 50 years.

When it comes to selecting a good tree, one volunteer says it’s good to choose one that invokes the most Christmas spirit.

“You know everybody kids about the Charlie Brown trees, but that’s getting to be a big fad right now, people are asking for Charlie Brown trees and decorating them and posting them online so. It’s not so much the tree as it is about the family and everyone gathering around it,” said Matt Barnes, who has been volunteering at the lot for over thirty years.

While this year’s drought has put a damper on the supply of trees, it hasn’t stopped the holiday spirit in the air.

While there has been a debate over the past few years over living versus plastic trees, the YMCA recommends choosing a real one.

“There’s something about the smell, and cutting it off and putting it in the water, that really to me makes it all about Christmas and all that where. And when they come buy a tree with the children in tow and the children are running around the lot and helping pick out the tree. That’s kind of a special moment for me,” remarked Barnes.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.