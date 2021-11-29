Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport

FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shortly after a plane had landed from Orlando, Florida.(CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shortly after a plane had landed from Orlando, Florida.

About a dozen male and female passengers were involved in the scrape after two large groups of travelers deplaned from a Frontier Airlines flight just before midnight Friday, said Patrick Hogan, spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

“I don’t have the motivation for the fight yet,” Hogan said Monday. “That’s part of the investigation that’s going on.”

A video of the incident, which lasted just over a minute, was posted on social media and shared by more than 7,000 people by midday Monday, the Star Tribune reported.

Punches were exchanged among several people and some of them threw stanchions and broke chairs, Hogan said. Airport police responded to the scene in less than two minutes and Bloomington police were on hand at the baggage claim area to help “keep the peace,” he said.

Injuries appeared to be minor and all of the people involved in the incident declined to be transported to a hospital for treatment, Hogan said.

No arrests have been made. Hogan said police will assess charges after reviewing video and other evidence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy arrested for allegedly shooting 5-year-old
The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.
Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley
Mankato West becomes the first team in program history to win a state title with an undefeated...
Mankato West caps off unparalleled season with Class 5A state title
Vince Peterson
New holiday light display honors Waseca fair board member
A St. Cloud woman is suspected of causing the death of her three-month-old baby and is being...
St. Cloud woman suspected of causing her infant’s death

Latest News

North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen
North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen opens up about running for county board
Person looks at lab sample on computer monitor
Local health officials weigh in on Omicron variant
FILE — A North Mankato man is awaiting charges after being arrested for a weapons complaint.
North Mankato man arrested, awaiting charges after weapons complaint
A piece of corn in a field during harvest season.
Harvest season comes to an end