Gustavus Adolphus College awarded $498,005 grant

Gustavus Adolphus College has been awarded nearly half a million dollars in grant funding from National Endowment for the Humanities.(KEYC, File)
By Marissa Voss and Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Adolphus College has been awarded nearly $500,000 in grant funding from National Endowment for the Humanities.

According to Gustavus, the grant will support a number of projects the college is working on in humanities, including Humanities Research Lab pilot, new faculty hires, funding for the College’s Indigenous Relations work, among other ventures.

The project is one of only two at higher education institutions in Minnesota selected by the NEH.

The grant is a part of the NEH, sustaining the humanities through the American Rescue Plan.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

