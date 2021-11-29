Harvest season comes to an end

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As December draws near, harvest season for local farmers is wrapping up.

It’s been a turbulent growing season, from a drought lasting the entirety of the summer and into September, to abnormally high temperatures creating a late freeze, there were many factors that led to this harvest season.

Kent Thiesse is a Farm Management Analyst for MinnStar Bank, who is also the author of the weekly “Focus on Ag” column.

Thiesse described this year’s harvest as “better than expected”.

“It was kind of a slow harvest season, just, first of all, areas that had a lot of bushels, but then we didn’t really have a killing frost until really into November, and by then we had harvested a lot of the crop,” said Thiesse.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for farmers, dry conditions throughout the year made growing crops difficult, but things haven’t been completely bad for farmers.

Businesses reopening to higher capacities throughout the year gave farmers more options for what to do with their yearly crop.

“Having those plants, whether it be ethanol plants or soybean processing plants, at full capacity, along with the other big usage, I guess, is feed usage, so having a strong livestock economy. And then the export economy, exports have remained strong, especially corn and soybeans,” Thiesse explained.

With harvest season in the finishing stages, farmers will now take the time to order plants and begin planning for the spring planting season.

