Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Harvest season comes to an end

A piece of corn in a field during harvest season.
A piece of corn in a field during harvest season.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As December draws near, harvest season for local farmers is wrapping up.

It’s been a turbulent growing season, from a drought lasting the entirety of the summer and into September, to abnormally high temperatures creating a late freeze, there were many factors that led to this harvest season.

Kent Thiesse is a Farm Management Analyst for MinnStar Bank, who is also the author of the weekly “Focus on Ag” column.

Thiesse described this year’s harvest as “better than expected”.

“It was kind of a slow harvest season, just, first of all, areas that had a lot of bushels, but then we didn’t really have a killing frost until really into November, and by then we had harvested a lot of the crop,” said Thiesse.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for farmers, dry conditions throughout the year made growing crops difficult, but things haven’t been completely bad for farmers.

Businesses reopening to higher capacities throughout the year gave farmers more options for what to do with their yearly crop.

“Having those plants, whether it be ethanol plants or soybean processing plants, at full capacity, along with the other big usage, I guess, is feed usage, so having a strong livestock economy. And then the export economy, exports have remained strong, especially corn and soybeans,” Thiesse explained.

With harvest season in the finishing stages, farmers will now take the time to order plants and begin planning for the spring planting season.

In Lake Crystal, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy arrested for allegedly shooting 5-year-old
The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.
Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley
Mankato West becomes the first team in program history to win a state title with an undefeated...
Mankato West caps off unparalleled season with Class 5A state title
Vince Peterson
New holiday light display honors Waseca fair board member
A St. Cloud woman is suspected of causing the death of her three-month-old baby and is being...
St. Cloud woman suspected of causing her infant’s death

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
FILE — Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects...
Mankato authorities seek public’s help in locating, identifying suspects
FILE — Police in a Minneapolis suburb fatally shot an armed carjacking suspect after the man...
Carjacking suspect fatally shot by police in Mounds View
Biden to continue infrastructure push with visit to Minnesota
Well-paying jobs without four years of college, White House highlights infrastructure law aimed to create opportunities