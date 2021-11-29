Hwy 13 project open house today

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the City of Montgomery will be hosting an open house today at Montgomery City Hall to share updates on the Highway 13 project.

Community leaders want to gather input from residents regarding proposed improvements between Fir Ave. NW and Vine Ave. NW. Staff will be available to answer questions and share overall updates on the project, which is planned for 2023 construction.

No formal presentation is planned, and attendees are welcome to arrive anytime.

The open house format will follow COVID-19 guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health. Additionally, a roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Highway 13 and Le Sueur County Road 28.

The open house will be held from 4-6 p.m.

