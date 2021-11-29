Jury selection to begin in Kim Potter Trial

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Jury selection will begin tomorrow for a former Brooklyn Center police officer, who says she meant to grab her Taser instead of her handgun when she shot and killed motorist Daunte Wright.

Prosecutors will try to prove that Kim Potter committed manslaughter when she fatally shot Wright during an attempted arrest in April in Brooklyn Center.

Potter resigned two days after the shooting when she killed the 20-year-old man. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter.

The more serious charge requires prosecutors to prove that she acted recklessly, while the lesser charge requires them to establish that she acted with culpable negligence.

