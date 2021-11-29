Your Photos
Man shot in law enforcement standoff

Forest Lake police say officers shot and wounded an armed man who threatened a woman and law enforcement Sunday afternoon.
Forest Lake police say officers shot and wounded an armed man who threatened a woman and law enforcement Sunday afternoon.(AP)
By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Forest Lake police say officers shot and wounded an armed man who threatened a woman and law enforcement Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home around 1:30 p.m. after a woman called 911 to report that a man, whom she had a protective order against, was at her residence with a gun.

The 47-year-old suspect left the scene in a vehicle, but officers soon tracked him down and tried to pull him over.

