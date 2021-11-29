Your Photos
Mankato authorities seek public’s help in locating, identifying suspects

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects relating to property vandalism incidents.

Mankato Public Safety officials say two people wearing hoodies vandalized five different locations in the 1400 block of Monks Avenue. Both suspects are white, one wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and the other wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

These suspects may be associated with a dark-colored truck. Authorities add that one suspect appears to be male and the other female.

Authorities have also released this footage of the incident that occurred on Oct. 23.

Authorities also say that individual(s) have been vandalizing property in the area of Front and Cherry Streets. The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras in the area where the property damage occurred.

Both suspects, shown below, may be associated with a Subaru Forester vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at (507) 387-8725 or 911.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

