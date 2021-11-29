Your Photos
Mankato Salvation Army making progress on Red Kettle Campaign

Child puts cash in kettle for Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Child puts cash in kettle for Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is making good progress one week after kickoff.

Lt. Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army says through the first week of the campaign, 22% of the $525,000 goal has been raised. That’s about $45,000 ahead of the same point in 2020.

The Mankato Salvation Army serves those in need in all of Blue Earth County as well as North Mankato with food, shelter, social services assistance, rehabilitation programs and more.

On top of the traditional red kettles, you can donate online or text KatoCares to 24365. Contactless options are available at any kettle, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal or a QR code scan.

