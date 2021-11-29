Your Photos
North Mankato man arrested, awaiting charges after weapons complaint

FILE — A North Mankato man is awaiting charges after being arrested for a weapons complaint.(KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A North Mankato man is awaiting charges after being arrested for a weapons complaint.

The North Mankato Police Department reports that it responded to a townhome complex in the 1700 block of Northway Drive for a reported assault involving a firearm around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The victim had reportedly told police that she had a firearm pointed at her after knocking on the door of an adjoining townhome. The victim said she also had her 3-year-old child with her at the time.

A 40-year-old North Mankato man was arrested and transported to the Nicollet County Jail, where he is awaiting charges.

A BB gun rifle was recovered from the scene.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

