North Mankato man arrested, awaiting charges after weapons complaint
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A North Mankato man is awaiting charges after being arrested for a weapons complaint.
The North Mankato Police Department reports that it responded to a townhome complex in the 1700 block of Northway Drive for a reported assault involving a firearm around 11 p.m. Sunday.
The victim had reportedly told police that she had a firearm pointed at her after knocking on the door of an adjoining townhome. The victim said she also had her 3-year-old child with her at the time.
A 40-year-old North Mankato man was arrested and transported to the Nicollet County Jail, where he is awaiting charges.
A BB gun rifle was recovered from the scene.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.