Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen opens up about running for county board

North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen
North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen opened up about his decision to file for a county commissioner seat.

The Nicollet County District 3 Commissioner seat was vacated following the passing of Denny Kemp in September.

Dehen said he filed for the position to take his advocacy to the county level.

He has been mayor for six consecutive terms.

If elected, the city council will appoint someone to fill the remainder of his term, which runs until January 2023.

Dehen said he’s grateful for 11 years in the position, but he’s looking forward to representing North Mankato in a new way.

He stated, “From a governmental perspective and a business perspective, there’s a number of initiatives on the horizon, that I’m aware of, that I would like to help support and represent and advocate for at the county level for our citizens. That’s what prompted me to make that decision.”

Dehen is one of three people going for the position.

A primary will be held on Feb. 8 followed by a general election on April 12.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy arrested for allegedly shooting 5-year-old
The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.
Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley
Mankato West becomes the first team in program history to win a state title with an undefeated...
Mankato West caps off unparalleled season with Class 5A state title
Vince Peterson
New holiday light display honors Waseca fair board member
A St. Cloud woman is suspected of causing the death of her three-month-old baby and is being...
St. Cloud woman suspected of causing her infant’s death

Latest News

Child puts cash in kettle for Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Mankato Salvation Army making progress on Red Kettle Campaign
Two signs labelling lines of Christmas trees at the YMCA tree lot in Mankato, Minn.
Christmas tree season begins for local sellers
Vince Peterson
New holiday light display honors Waseca fair board member
Sign at Massad Real Estate's annual coat drive
Massad Real Estate kicks off annual coat drive