North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen opens up about running for county board

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen opened up about his decision to file for a county commissioner seat.

The Nicollet County District 3 Commissioner seat was vacated following the passing of Denny Kemp in September.

Dehen said he filed for the position to take his advocacy to the county level.

He has been mayor for six consecutive terms.

If elected, the city council will appoint someone to fill the remainder of his term, which runs until January 2023.

Dehen said he’s grateful for 11 years in the position, but he’s looking forward to representing North Mankato in a new way.

He stated, “From a governmental perspective and a business perspective, there’s a number of initiatives on the horizon, that I’m aware of, that I would like to help support and represent and advocate for at the county level for our citizens. That’s what prompted me to make that decision.”

Dehen is one of three people going for the position.

A primary will be held on Feb. 8 followed by a general election on April 12.

