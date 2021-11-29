Red Kettle campaign reaches 22% of goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is making good progress one week after kickoff.

Lt. Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army said through the first week of the campaign, 22% of the $525,000 goal has been raised, which is about $45,000 more than this time last year.

The Mankato Salvation Army serves those in need in all of Blue Earth County as well as North Mankato with food, shelter, social services assistance, rehabilitation programs and more.

