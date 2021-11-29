Your Photos
St. Cloud woman suspected of causing her infant’s death

A St. Cloud woman is suspected of causing the death of her three-month-old baby and is being...
A St. Cloud woman is suspected of causing the death of her three-month-old baby and is being held in the Stearns County Jail.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Cloud woman is suspected of causing the death of her three-month-old baby and is being held in the Stearns County Jail.

Police say they were called to a home Sunday to check on the welfare of the 26-year-old mother and her infant.

Authorities did not say who called them to ask for the welfare check. Responding officers found the child had died and arrested the mother on suspicion of second-degree murder.

No cause of death was provided and the body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

