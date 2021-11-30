Your Photos
Authorities: 4 to 6 people shot in Detroit-area high school

A suspect is in custody in a school shooting north of Detroit, with four to six victims and no...
A suspect is in custody in a school shooting north of Detroit, with four to six victims and no confirmed deaths, a sheriff's department spokesperson said.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Someone opened fire at a high school north of Detroit on Tuesday and shot four to six people, though none were confirmed dead, authorities said.

Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a suburb north of Detroit.

The suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which added that it doesn’t think there was more than one attacker.

Four to six people were wounded, but no fatalities have been reported, the sheriff’s office said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the any students were among the wounded.

A medical helicopter landed shortly after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the school.

The school was placed on lockdowns, with some students sheltering in locked classrooms. They later were ushered to the parking lot of a nearby store after police secured the school and took the suspect into custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

