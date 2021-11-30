Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Cleveland Fire and Rescue to host toy drive in memory of Everly Jean Hewitt

By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Cleveland Fire and Rescue is putting on a toy drive in honor of Everly Jean Hewitt.

Everly Jean Hewitt passed away over a month ago after a long battle with health issues.

MORE: Cleveland community rallies around Everly Jean Hewitt and her memory

To honor her legacy, the Cleveland Fire Department is putting on their first annual Toys For Tots drive.

It’s going to be on Dec. 1 from 4-8 p.m. at 420 Broadway Street.

All proceeds will go to Toys for Tots, so every kid gets something under their tree this holiday season.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects...
Mankato authorities seek public’s help in locating, identifying suspects
Boy arrested for allegedly shooting 5-year-old
The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.
Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley
FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport
Mankato West becomes the first team in program history to win a state title with an undefeated...
Mankato West caps off unparalleled season with Class 5A state title

Latest News

Holiday tradition illuminates Omega Court
Cleveland Fire and Rescue to host toy drive in memory of Everly Jean Hewit
Flames dance off of the lit menorah, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Sibley Park in Mankato, Minn.
Community invited to menorah lighting in Mankato
Omega Court
Holiday tradition illuminates Omega Court