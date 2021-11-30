Cleveland Fire and Rescue to host toy drive in memory of Everly Jean Hewitt

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Cleveland Fire and Rescue is putting on a toy drive in honor of Everly Jean Hewitt.

Everly Jean Hewitt passed away over a month ago after a long battle with health issues.

To honor her legacy, the Cleveland Fire Department is putting on their first annual Toys For Tots drive.

It’s going to be on Dec. 1 from 4-8 p.m. at 420 Broadway Street.

All proceeds will go to Toys for Tots, so every kid gets something under their tree this holiday season.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.