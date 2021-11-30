Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Coffee cup leads to arrest of man accused of raping woman, leaving her for dead

By WHDH Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts say they used a coffee cup to track down a suspect charged in the rape, assault and attempted murder of a 48-year-old woman on a hiking trail.

Brady McCue, 28, was arraigned Monday on several charges, including armed assault to murder, kidnapping and aggravated rape. He is accused of attacking a stranger on a hiking trail Friday morning at the Middlesex Fells Reservation.

Prosecutors say McCue struck the 48-year-old victim in the head with a rock 14 times before he dragged her off the trail and raped her. The victim told investigators he then tossed his jacket over her and left her for dead.

But the victim survived, despite severe wounds to her head and face, and gave police the information they needed to catch her alleged attacker.

“Her attacker was carrying a white coffee cup. Investigators focused on that coffee cup. They were able to locate a sticker on the side of it, which indicated an order number and a location of where it had been purchased, including a time in which it had been purchased,” prosecutor Carrie Spiros said.

Police went to a Dunkin’ Donuts location in Medford Square and pulled security video.

“They were able to obtain video that corresponded with the particular cup of coffee that had been purchased. Investigators located an image consistent with this defendant on that videotape purchasing that coffee,” Spiros said.

Investigators showed those images to people living in a nearby housing complex and were pointed to McCue.

Police say the suspect admitted to the crimes, telling them he has schizophrenia and has not been taking his medication.

“Before he purchased the coffee at the Dunkin’ Donuts, he had left his apartment with the intention of hurting someone, later indicating that he had left the apartment with the intention to kill someone,” Spiros said.

In court, McCue’s initial attorney asked for a competency hearing, but when he switched defense attorneys midday, they went in a different direction.

McCue is being held without bail until his next court date on Dec. 6.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects...
Mankato authorities seek public’s help in locating, identifying suspects
Boy arrested for allegedly shooting 5-year-old
The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.
Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley
FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport
Mankato West becomes the first team in program history to win a state title with an undefeated...
Mankato West caps off unparalleled season with Class 5A state title

Latest News

Despite severe wounds, the victim survived and gave police the information they needed to catch...
Mass. man accused of hitting stranger in head with rock, raping her
Authorities say four children, including an infant, and their grandmother have been found shot...
Father turns himself in to deputies after 4 children, grandmother shot in Calif.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets guests at...
Barbados says goodbye to queen, transforms into republic
GAC's Jake Guse dunks in the Gusties 66-62 win over Bethany Lutheran College.
Gustavus wins close one vs. BLC