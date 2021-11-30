Community invited to menorah lighting in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Chabad of Southern Minnesota will be lighting a menorah in Jackson Park on Thursday to celebrate Hanukkah.

The lighting will take place at 5 p.m. and will be a part of the eight-day Jewish holiday.

The lighting will be a part of a free celebration in the park that will include music, food and giveaways. Similar celebrations will also be held throughout the week in Rochester, Winona and Northfield.

