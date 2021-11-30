Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Community invited to menorah lighting in Mankato

By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Chabad of Southern Minnesota will be lighting a menorah in Jackson Park on Thursday to celebrate Hanukkah.

The lighting will take place at 5 p.m. and will be a part of the eight-day Jewish holiday.

The lighting will be a part of a free celebration in the park that will include music, food and giveaways. Similar celebrations will also be held throughout the week in Rochester, Winona and Northfield.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy arrested for allegedly shooting 5-year-old
The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.
Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley
Mankato West becomes the first team in program history to win a state title with an undefeated...
Mankato West caps off unparalleled season with Class 5A state title
FILE — Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects...
Mankato authorities seek public’s help in locating, identifying suspects
Vince Peterson
New holiday light display honors Waseca fair board member

Latest News

Community invited to menorah lighting in Mankato
Child puts cash in kettle for Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Mankato Salvation Army making progress on Red Kettle Campaign
Two signs labelling lines of Christmas trees at the YMCA tree lot in Mankato, Minn.
Christmas tree season begins for local sellers
Vince Peterson
New holiday light display honors Waseca fair board member