Driver airlifted to hospital after head-on crash in Dodge County

CANISTEO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities are investigating a head-on crash in Dodge County.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. Monday on County Road 13 near 685th Street, south of Kasson.

Head-on crash in Dodge County (KTTC)

When deputies arrived, they found one victim lying on the ground, one sitting near the truck, and an unconscious victim stuck in a car.

Ardean Bjornson, 80, of Hayfield, was driving south when he collided with Tyler Maas-Schlie, 18, of Owatonna, who was driving north.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Bjornson suffered minor injuries and his passenger, Kevin Bjornson, had serious but non life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys in Rochester.

Deputies had to extricate Maas-Schlie from his car. He was airlifted by North Memorial Air Care to St. Marys.

Dodge County was also assisted by the Kasson Police Department, Kasson Fire Department, Hayfield Ambulance Service, Dodge Center Ambulance Service, and Minnesota State Patrol.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.