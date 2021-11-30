Your Photos
Duluth’s Mayor elected to National League of Cities Board

National League of Cities Conference
By Joey Swanson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (CBS3) - Duluth Mayor Emily Larson has been elected to a one-year term on the National League of Cities board of directors.

The National League of Cities (NLC) is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders and advocates for city priorities in Washington.

The position provides strategy and guidance to NLC’s organization of America’s cities.

Larson hopes her work in Duluth will help influence policy across the country.

“We are leading nationally in so many ways on the local level as it relates to sustainability and energy and I look forward to sharing the work that we have done in Duluth, while influencing federal policy to advance a national agenda and continuing to learn from colleagues around the country,” Larson said.

Larson will also lead the federal energy, environment and natural resources division.

She will attend board meetings in March, June, and November of 2022.

New apartment complex coming to St. Peter
New program at Iowa aims to offer midwifery services in more rural areas
