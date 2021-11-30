DWI numbers on the rise over the holiday season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local DWI numbers appear to be climbing over the holiday season.

Mankato Public Safety recorded three DWI’s over three days this Thanksgiving weekend.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, in the last five years, 26 people died in drunk driving-related crashes during the holiday DWI extra enforcement period.

Drugged driving incidents have increased over 100% in the last five years.

”Some different drugs that are in them that could actually impair your ability to drive or operate machinery. It might not be what we typically think of as somebody who is impaired by drugs. It could be actually somebody with a prescription or even taking an over-the-counter prescription that could be impaired by,” Capt. Paul Barta explained.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office adds that between 2016-2020, an average of 384 life-changing injuries were caused by alcohol-related crashes per year.

