Everly Hewitt Memorial Toy Drive hoping to make an impact on the community

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a little over a month since the community of Cleveland lost Everly Hewitt to Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, but Cleveland Fire and Rescue is making sure her legacy lives on.

The first annual Everly Hewitt Memorial Drive for Toys for Tots will bring her joy for play to others this holiday season.

“It was perfect, Everly loved kids. She loved playing and she loved making kids smile. Just knowing the joy that this is going to bring to so many kids will definitely keep her legacy alive,” Everly’s mother, Katie Hewitt, explained.

The idea initially came to life when the fire department was helping out Ray and Katie with hauling their soybean yield up to Savage.

“As we progressed through the week, the idea was born to meld our Toys for Tots drive with her memory. It’s really easy to drop off a little toy or cash donation,” Cleveland Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Sam Gore said.

The drive takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at 420 Broadway Street in Cleveland.

There is also a drop box at the city’s American Legion, the Hewitt’s say the community’s help means everything to them.

“Just the outpouring of support we have received. We had no idea, we had no idea how many lives that girl touched. She was five and it is just heartwarming to say the least,” Hewitt states.

Everyone involved is hoping this brings light into the close-knit city of Cleveland the way that Everly did.

“A good way, twenty or 25 years from now. When her classmates, peers are having kids of their own to talk about her organically and naturally. Just have that memory there and it can happen every year,” Gore says.

Cleveland Fire and Rescue is putting on a toy drive in honor of Everly Jean Hewitt. (KEYC)

“Just the joy that this toy drive is going to give kids all over southern Minnesota. That’s huge for us and we are so excited for it,” Hewitt explained.

They hope that she is beyond proud of everyone for keeping her light burning that much brighter.

“Everly is going to be looking down on us and smiling because of all the kids,” Gore said.

