Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Everly Hewitt Memorial Toy Drive hoping to make an impact on the community

The drive takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at 420 Broadway Street in Cleveland
FILE — The drive takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at 420 Broadway Street in...
FILE — The drive takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at 420 Broadway Street in Cleveland.(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a little over a month since the community of Cleveland lost Everly Hewitt to Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, but Cleveland Fire and Rescue is making sure her legacy lives on.

The first annual Everly Hewitt Memorial Drive for Toys for Tots will bring her joy for play to others this holiday season.

“It was perfect, Everly loved kids. She loved playing and she loved making kids smile. Just knowing the joy that this is going to bring to so many kids will definitely keep her legacy alive,” Everly’s mother, Katie Hewitt, explained.

The idea initially came to life when the fire department was helping out Ray and Katie with hauling their soybean yield up to Savage.

“As we progressed through the week, the idea was born to meld our Toys for Tots drive with her memory. It’s really easy to drop off a little toy or cash donation,” Cleveland Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Sam Gore said.

The drive takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at 420 Broadway Street in Cleveland.

There is also a drop box at the city’s American Legion, the Hewitt’s say the community’s help means everything to them.

“Just the outpouring of support we have received. We had no idea, we had no idea how many lives that girl touched. She was five and it is just heartwarming to say the least,” Hewitt states.

Everyone involved is hoping this brings light into the close-knit city of Cleveland the way that Everly did.

“A good way, twenty or 25 years from now. When her classmates, peers are having kids of their own to talk about her organically and naturally. Just have that memory there and it can happen every year,” Gore says.

Cleveland Fire and Rescue is putting on a toy drive in honor of Everly Jean Hewitt.
Cleveland Fire and Rescue is putting on a toy drive in honor of Everly Jean Hewitt.(KEYC)

“Just the joy that this toy drive is going to give kids all over southern Minnesota. That’s huge for us and we are so excited for it,” Hewitt explained.

They hope that she is beyond proud of everyone for keeping her light burning that much brighter.

“Everly is going to be looking down on us and smiling because of all the kids,” Gore said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES:
Cleveland community rallies around Everly Jean Hewitt and her memory
A Team Everly poster is pictured at Cleveland Public School in Cleveland, Minn., Thursday, Oct....
Cleveland Fire and Rescue to host toy drive in memory of Everly Jean Hewitt
Cleveland Fire and Rescue is putting on a toy drive in honor of Everly Jean Hewitt.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects...
Mankato authorities seek public’s help in locating, identifying suspects
FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
FILE — A North Mankato man is awaiting charges after being arrested for a weapons complaint.
North Mankato man arrested, awaiting charges after weapons complaint
A St. Cloud woman is suspected of causing the death of her three-month-old baby and is being...
St. Cloud woman suspected of causing her infant’s death

Latest News

Omega Court
Holiday tradition illuminates Omega Court
Holiday tradition illuminates Omega Court
Cleveland Fire and Rescue is putting on a toy drive in honor of Everly Jean Hewitt.
Cleveland Fire and Rescue to host toy drive in memory of Everly Jean Hewitt
Cleveland Fire and Rescue to host toy drive in memory of Everly Jean Hewit