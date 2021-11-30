Greenfield Global comes to Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - After closing in 2019, the former CornPlus plant in Winnebago has sat dormant for over two years.

The plant was purchased by the Canadian company Greenfield Global in the summer of 2020, and reopened the plant for operation in early November of this year.

Greenfield Global is the largest producer of corn ethanol in Canada.

The newly reopened Winnebago plant is the latest of the company’s 17 locations across North America.

The plant has a production capacity of 48 million gallons annually, and it hopes to have a total of 50 employees when operating at full capacity.

The plant accepts grain from local farmers, and has also partnered with other farming agencies to ensure that the plant stays running year-round.

“Well that’s the great opportunity that we have with CFS is that they are procuring our grain for us, so in terms of supply over the winter months. We leverage our relationships and partnerships with our local growers through CFS to make sure that we have grain throughout the year and through the winter months,” said McCord Pankonen, general manager of the plant.

The plant is part of Greenfield’s plan to expand further across North America. The Winnebago plant is Greenfield’s first corn ethanol plant in the United States.

“Yeah it was a strategic fit, as we looked at the facility. So we certainly took what was existing and looked at our portfolio and it really made sense for us to acquisition this site and align it our existing fleet,” explained Pankonen.

Greenfield provides ethanol to companies in over fifty different countries worldwide.

