MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Adolphus men’s basketball team picked up a road win over Bethany Lutheran College, Monday night.

The Vikings led 31-30 at the half, until GAC proved its resilience to come out on top 66-62.

Both teams ended the day with a .500 record through six games this season.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.