Holiday tradition illuminates Omega Court

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the holidays here, the community is ready to celebrate. Many decorate their houses and listening to music. One area in North Mankato combines the best of both worlds. Every night at 5 pm, the lights come on at Omega Court.

“It really grows on ya, you know there are times when we are like, can we continue on then we start getting going it really takes hold of ya,” organizer of Omega Court lights Kai Schutte said.

For four years now the cul-de-sac has been lighting up the area for the community to come and drive through the music-synced light show. They also are hosting events like meeting Santa and an ugly sweater night. Events he says are more important than ever right now.

“All the malls were shut down for the Santa visits so it was really nice to have Santa here, have the kids ome up, tell them what they wanted and then continue on,” Schutte said. “It gave really something back really to our community it was definitely needed and it is still needed this year.”

It’s really grown over the last three years. While visiting, there are opportunities to donate canned food, cash and toys. Last year, the food and cash was donated to the St. Peter food shelf and the toys were sent to the pediatric department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. They are also taking donations for the Backpack Food Program. Visitors text a number on signs in the show for information on how to donate.

“You see them outside videotaping, posting on Facebook, you see the people coming through thanking us for what we are doing, it is just a great way,” Schutte said.

Last year, thousands came through to see the show. Giving out hundreds of cups of hot chocolate the whole cal de sac gets involved to spread the holiday cheer.

“We’ve really got a great neighborhood here,” Schutte said. “Just like everything we will have our ups and downs. Everybody this year has been participating in some form or fashion.”

A bright tradition for all to enjoy, seven days a week, until 10 or 11 each night for the entire holiday season.

