Kim Potter jury selection begins

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Attorneys have begun sifting through potential jurors for the trial of a Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright.

They were expected to take a hard look at the potential jurors’ attitudes toward policing, protests, and the Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements.

Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter.

Roughly 200 potential jurors were asked ahead of time to provide extensive information on what they knew about the case, and whether they had impressions about Potter and Wright. Jury selection started Tuesday and is expected to last several days.

Opening statements are scheduled for Dec. 8.

