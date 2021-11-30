Your Photos
St. Cloud woman charged in stabbing death of infant child

FILE — A St. Cloud mother was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the death of her infant child.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A St. Cloud mother was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the death of her infant child.

Fardoussa Abdillahi, 26, is accused of stabbing her 3-month-old son, wrapping him in a plastic garbage bag and putting him in a dumpster outside her apartment building.

Authorities discovered the child Sunday along with multiple knives and bedding. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified sharp force injuries to the child’s neck and ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

The death marks the city’s fifth homicide this year, setting a new record for the city of 69,000.

Abdillahi told investigators she was experiencing headaches and feelings of worry and fear after the child was born. She was also upset the father was denying the child was his, according to the complaint.

Abdillahi made her first court appearance Tuesday, during which the judge set bail at $2 million without conditions or $1 million with conditions.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Abdillahi.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

