Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Edibles will soon be an option for Minnesota’s medical marijuana patients

Medical Marijuana
Medical Marijuana(CBS 3)
By Kaitlyn Moffett
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota’s medical cannabis patients will soon be able to consume certain edibles as part of their treatment.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Wednesday it will approve infused edibles in the form of gummies and chews as a new medical cannabis delivery method.

The new delivery method will become effective Aug. 1, 2022.

A rulemaking process that will outline requirements for labeling, safety messaging, packaging, and testing will launch this month.

Current legal delivery forms include pills, vapor oil, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures, and orally dissolvable products, like lozenges.

Coming in March 2022, registered medical cannabis patients will also be eligible for dried raw, smokable cannabis, which was approved by the 2021 Minnesota Legislature. Rulemaking for dried raw cannabis is also currently in process.

When the Minnesota Legislature authorized the creation of the state’s medical cannabis program, the law included nine conditions that qualified a patient to receive medical cannabis.

Since then, the list of conditions has grown to 17. According to state rules, the commissioner of health each year considers whether to add conditions and delivery methods.

Copyright 2021 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
FILE — Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects...
Mankato authorities seek public’s help in locating, identifying suspects
FILE — A North Mankato man is awaiting charges after being arrested for a weapons complaint.
North Mankato man arrested, awaiting charges after weapons complaint

Latest News

Forest Lake police officers surround a vehicle that was being driven by Bradley George...
Forest Lake man shot by officers during altercation has died
FILE - Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton takes a lead at first base against the Toronto Blue Jays...
Safe at home: Buxton relishes comfort of staying with Twins
FILE - Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy (37) throws during the first inning of a...
Twins start rotation rebuild, sign Dylan Bundy to $5M deal
The Nicollet Fire Department hosted a Toys for Tots event Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Nicollet,...
Nicollet Fire Department hosts Toys for Tots drive
Retail group predicts increase in sales during holiday season
Retail group predicts increase in sales during holiday season