Faribault police in search of suspected mail thief

Authorities say this vehicle was involved in an incidence of mail theft yesterday. It has what...
Authorities say this vehicle was involved in an incidence of mail theft yesterday. It has what law enforcement calls a "distinctive dent behind the left rear wheel."(Faribault Police Department)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Faribault are looking for a suspected mail thief.

Authorities say they have located the vehicle involved in an incidence of mail theft yesterday.

It has what law enforcement calls a “distinctive dent behind the left rear wheel.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Faribault Police Department.

Authorities are also reminding residents to be mindful of holiday packages and mail containing gift cards during the season.

