Health clinic opens in Truman

The sign outside the Madelia Health clinic in Truman, Minn.
The sign outside the Madelia Health clinic in Truman, Minn.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TRUMAN, Minn. (KEYC) - In spring 2020, the Mayo Clinic in Truman shut down temporarily.

The clinic shut down permanently a year later, leaving Truman without a health clinic.

A new clinic opened in Truman as part of the Madelia Health System on Wednesday.

Prior to the opening of the clinic, Truman residents needed to travel to a clinic in either Madelia or Fairmont for treatment, but residents now have a clinic in their backyard once again.

“Just the phone calls and the people I run in to from the area are very receptive. The fact that we have Caroline here, our nurse practitioner and leader over here, Truman home grown. Been absolutely advantageous, everybody knows her. So when people come in, they have a familiar face to see, and that’s been very important,” said Clinic Manager Cindy Lehman.

The clinic aims for consistent, community-based health care. Staffers know the importance of a nearby clinic to rural areas, and they want their care to be convenient and comfortable.

“So coming back into town has been very exciting, and getting back into the clinic full time has been a great opportunity. And I’m hearing from old patients who are excited that I’m back in the area, and then I definitely think the people in Truman are very excited. We haven’t had a full time, five days a week clinic in twenty years, probably,” said Carolyn Drevlow, nurse practitioner.

The clinic is equipped with multiple examination rooms and a lab on-site.

It also offers a home provider for the Truman community, and has dedicated itself fully to the city and its history.

