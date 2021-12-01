Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Here’s how you can get a letter from Santa at the North Pole

Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus,...
Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.(MadCircles // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There’s a little time left to make sure you get a letter from Santa in the mail.

The Greetings from the North Pole Post Office program helps deliver the letters to Santa and ensure your child gets a response from the North Pole.

It’s easy!

Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Then, write a personalized response and sign it from Santa, and put it in an envelope addressed to your child with the return address: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Don’t forget to add postage to the envelope addressed to your child.

Put all of the contents into a larger envelope, with appropriate postage, and address it to:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Dr.

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

The United States Postal Service recommends sending these letters by December 10, and Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
FILE — Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects...
Mankato authorities seek public’s help in locating, identifying suspects
FILE — Police are investigating a fight that erupted in a terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
Fight breaks out among a dozen people at Minneapolis airport
FILE — A North Mankato man is awaiting charges after being arrested for a weapons complaint.
North Mankato man arrested, awaiting charges after weapons complaint

Latest News

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was...
Past molestation evidence allowed in Duggar child pornography trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at...
Police: Jussie Smollett ‘upset’ camera didn’t record attack
President Joe Biden is shown during a Tuesday visit to Rosemount, Minn. Biden is scheduled to...
LIVE: Biden HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism ‘public health threat’
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Stocks rise as Wall Street’s wild omicron ride continues