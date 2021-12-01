Your Photos
Jury selection continues in Kim Potter trial

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Prosecutors and attorneys for the suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s shooting death have seated eight jurors for her trial.

One of the jurors includes a woman who said she owns a handgun and a stun gun.

Kim Potter, who is white, is charged with manslaughter in the Apr. 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

The two jurors chosen Wednesday included the stun gun owner, who said she carries it for personal protection, and another woman who said she thought protests against police in the Minneapolis area have had a negative effect because of property damage.

Attorneys and the judge have been questioning potential jurors closely for their views on such matters.

