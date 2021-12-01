Man arrested in string of catalytic converter thefts in SE Minnesota, Iowa

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has arrested a man in connection with multiple catalytic converter and vehicle thefts over the last two months across Southeast Minnesota and Iowa.

According to OCSO, Shawn Clement, 36, was linked to thefts at Hilltop Camper and RV in Stewartville on October 21, Schwickerts Roofing in Stewartville on November 24, 11 thefts in Oronoco, two thefts in the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metropolitan area, and 11 thefts at Camping World in Cedar Falls, Iowa and St. Ansger, Iowa.

Deputies also believe Clement stole five catalytic converters from a business near the Oak Summit Golf Course in Rochester on November 29. They have evidence to show his truck caused damage to the golf course that day.

Clement currently resides with his girlfriend and baby in a camper in rural Dodge County, and has also lived in Stewartville and Austin.

A search warrant conducted on Clement’s cellphone found numerous phone numbers and text messages to various scrap metal businesses asking how much money he could get for selling catalytic converters. Photos of the stolen items were also found on the phone.

Deputies conducted a search warrant at his residence as well, where they found multiple catalytic converters, but were unable to link those stolen parts to any specific incidents.

OCSO estimates it’s possible Clement stole dozens of catalytic converters, with an estimated cost upwards of at least $100,000.

Clement is being charged with one count of felony damage to property and 11 counts of theft from a motor vehicle over $1,000. OCSO anticipates many additional charges to be added as it continues to investigate.

