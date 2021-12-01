Your Photos
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence

A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DENT, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say a 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from a family member who went to check on the man Monday morning at his residence in rural Dent.

The family hadn’t heard from him for days.

The sheriff’s office said that the death appears accidental, but is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

