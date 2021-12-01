Minnesota State Mankato, South Central College receive grants from DEED

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Wednesday that it awarded 13 workforce development grants on Oct. 25 that totaled nearly $2.2 million.

The grants were issued under the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership to assist businesses and educational institutions in training workers to keep high-quality jobs in the state.

“This program helps us strengthen our workforce and fill vacancies by giving Minnesotans the skills they need to grow in their careers,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “Now more than ever, partnerships like these between the public and private sector will help advance our workforce to help businesses grow and thrive.”

South Central College was awarded $49,998 from DEED to partner with Precision Press Inc. to provide mentorship, team integration and job enrichment training for 63 of its workers that will allow them to more quickly upskill new workers and to create a more collaborative and satisfying workplace.

Minnesota State University, Mankato was awarded $300,000 and will partner with Christensen Farms to provide language, communication and leadership training to its 858-person workforce. Training will help prep its leadership team and staff for their growing number of non-English speaking workers.

