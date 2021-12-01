Your Photos
New apartment complex coming to St. Peter

By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — A new apartment complex is coming to St. Peter.

The RōK Lofts will be built on the corner of Highway 169 and West Grace Street.

Coldwell Banker Commerical Fisher Group is taking on the project.

Coldwell recently built Studio 5 apartments in Old Town Mankato. After a successful opening, the group wanted to bring a similar multifamily complex to St. Peter.

A rendering of the new RōK Lofts apartments is pictured. The new housing options will be built...
A rendering of the new RōK Lofts apartments is pictured. The new housing options will be built on the corner of Highway 169 and West Grace Street in St. Peter, Minn.(Bright Pixel Design)

Coldwell hopes the lofts will help meet a growing demand for housing in the area.

“As we put up these apartments, they fill up like that because there’s really this hunger for either empty nesters or graduates that are kind of just started and they’re not ready for a house yet. Apartments are really popular right now, and everybody wants them,” architectural designer Matt Borowy.

RōK Lofts are expected to be completed by the end of next year.

