No shave November wraps with mullet challenge

Mullet challenge helps raise money for the JZ Cancer Fund.
Mustache Bash
Mustache Bash(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mustache Bash comes 30 days after the annual Community Shave event where members of the community came down to Mankato Brewery for a professional shave to kick off No Shave November.

“After 30 days I actually started getting used to it, but I will shave it tonight and maybe I’ll grow it back I’ll see,” owner of Mankato Brewery Tim Tupy said.

The effort benefits the JZ Cancer Fund and the fundraising keeps going. Tuesday, Hockey Day Minnesota and the JZ Cancer Fund kicked off the “Show Us Your Mullet” contest. Seven people including junior Maverick hockey player Brenden Furry will grow out their hair into mullets. That competition goes until the last day of Hockey Day Minnesota, January 23.

“It is truly exciting, I would say it is an opportunity that comes once in a lifetime you know. Just the anticipation and the build up, how excited people are here it is pretty exciting. The anticipation is there and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” Furry said.

Each mullet grower will post about their progress on social media where you can vote for your favorite heads of hair for $1 a vote. Proceeds go to the JZ Cancer Fund.

FILE — Attendees walk around during the North Mankato Fun Days celebration in this undated file...
North Mankato Fun Days gets new leadership
FILE — The drive takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at 420 Broadway Street in...
Everly Hewitt Memorial Toy Drive hoping to make an impact on the community
