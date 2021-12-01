North Mankato Fun Days gets new leadership

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New leaders have taken over North Mankato Fun Days.

“We are excited about what we can bring to the table,” said Katie Heinz, Library Director at the City of North Mankato.

The North Mankato Civic and Commerce Association has organized the summer celebration since it began in 1965.

“We organized the parade, hired the bands — all aspects of the event,” stated Theresa Clausen, President of NMCCA.

For the last 30 years, Fun Days was largely coordinated by the association’s co-chair Denny Kemp.

Kemp died in September, leaving behind a big role to fill.

That’s when the city decided to step in.

Heinz added, “We knew that those were really big shoes to fill and that it was not gonna be one person or one organization. We really needed to come together as a whole to make the event as great as it has been in the past.”

The transition was formally announced at a meeting on Nov. 19.

Clausen mentioned, “We did have a meeting and we were advised that the city would be taking over all aspects of Fun Days.”

The association said the news came as a shock.

“It will be hard not to be a part of that planning,” Clausen explained.

Bu the city is determined to keep Fun Days a collaborative event.

Heinz mentioned, “They have done such a beautiful job over the years, but just moving forward and the loss of the big role that Denny played, it was only fitting that we work together.”

Plans are in the works to assemble a new planning committee.

“It will be a collaboration, a group of people, a committee of people that will be coming together throughout the community,” Heinz said.

The city said the change in leadership won’t change the celebration.

Heinz stated, “We look forward to all the same fun things. The parade, the carnival, the kiddie parade, along with adding some new things.”

