SCC students hold Toys for Tots drive thru charity

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College students will come together to support those in need, this holiday season.

SCC’s DECA Chapter will host a Toys for Tots Drive Thru Spaghetti Lunch and Dinner tomorrow.

For $8, you can get the meal prepared by SCC Culinary Arts program students.

Instructions include to simply drive to the North Mankato Campus, wait in your car by Door 1 and your meal will be brought out to you. No preordering or tickets are required.

All proceeds will go to Toys for Tots.

