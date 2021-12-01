Your Photos
SCC students hold Toys for Tots Drive Thru charity

By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College students will come together to support those in need, this holiday season.

SCC’s DECA Chapter will host a Toys for Tots Drive Thru Spaghetti Lunch and Dinner tomorrow.

For $8, you can get the meal prepared by SCC Culinary Arts program students.

Instructions include to simply drive to the North Mankato Campus, wait in your car by Door 1 and your meal will be brought out to you. No preordering or tickets are required.

All proceeds will go to Toys for Tots.

