St. Cloud woman charged in stabbing death of infant child

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Cloud mother has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her infant child.

Fardoussa Abdillahi is accused of stabbing her 3-month-old son, wrapping him in a plastic garbage bag and putting him in a dumpster outside her apartment building.

Authorities discovered the child Sunday along with multiple knives and bedding. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified sharp force injuries to the child’s neck and ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

The death marks the city’s fifth homicide this year, setting a new record for the city of 69,000.

Abdillahi made her first court appearance Tuesday, during which the judge set bail at $2 million without conditions or $1 million with conditions.

