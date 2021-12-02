Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

3rd federal team to assist Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19

FILE — A third federal medical team will arrive in Minnesota to support hospitals dealing with...
FILE — A third federal medical team will arrive in Minnesota to support hospitals dealing with the high number of coronavirus patients, Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday.(KSLA)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A third federal medical team will arrive in Minnesota to support hospitals dealing with the high number of coronavirus patients, Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday.

A team of 14 doctors, nurses, and hospital staff from the federal Department of Health and Human Services will support COVID-19 treatment and patient care at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

The team will arrive on Friday and deploy for at least two weeks, with the option to extend, according to Walz’s statement.

The governor said he asked President Joe Biden for more help dealing with COVID-19 when Biden visited Minnesota earlier this week.

Two emergency staffing teams from HHS have already assisted Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and St. Cloud Hospital.

The three federal teams are relieving doctors and nurses who have been treating a spike in hospitalized COVID-19 patients around the state.

“Even now, more than 19 months into our fight against COVID-19, we continue to be presented with new challenges and a need for new solutions,” said Laura Reed, Fairview Health Service’s chief operating officer. “A rise in COVID-19 cases, coupled with a significant need for acute care, has caused many hospitals across the country to reach capacity.”

On Wednesday, Minnesota hospitals reported 1,549 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, including 345 patients in intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were...
Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
Today, Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19...
Governor Tim Walz issues statement on MN’s first case of Omicron COVID-19 Variant
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

Latest News

Today, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Michael held a press conference after...
VIDEO: Malcolm says Omicron not a reason for panic
Today, Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19...
Governor Tim Walz issues statement on MN’s first case of Omicron COVID-19 Variant
The president is unveiling a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its new omicron variant...
Biden vows to fight omicron with 'science, speed' in booster push
The antiviral pill is said to lower the risk of severe disease in a person infected with...
Health Minute: Merck's COVID-19 pill gets initial green light