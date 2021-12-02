Your Photos
Addressing the outbreak: What’s contributing to Duluth’s spike in HIV cases

By Natalie Grant
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Wednesday is World AIDS Day, and Minnesota health leaders are drawing attention to its first HIV outbreak since the epidemic began in the 1980s.

“Typically, we see about one to five individuals being reported to us with HIV infection, and since 2019 we’ve seen 21 cases,” said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County’s Public Health Division Director.

The main areas of concern in the state are the Twin Cities and Duluth.

Experts point to injectable drug use and people experiencing unstable housing as a main contributing factor to spread.

For Sue Purchase, Executive Director Harm Reduction Sisters, an outreach group based in Duluth, these numbers don’t come as a surprise.

She says new cases of HIV have been spreading all across the Arrowhead Region, largely in part to sharing needles and increased drug use.

“We’ve seen hepatitis C, we’ve seen all the other consequences related to drug use, and with HIV, it was just a matter of time,” said Purchase.

With drug use spiking during the pandemic, Purchase said access to clean needles is key in saving lives.

“We’ve got an outbreak, and it’s a growing outbreak, and the best thing we can do to prevent it and to address it is to have unfettered access to clean, sterile syringes,” said Purchase.

While medical advancements have been made since the ‘80s, both women agree the biggest barrier to people getting help is the stigma associated with a positive HIV diagnosis.

They said World AIDS Day is a good time to recognize its ongoing impact.

“There is a lot of advancement that we as a society have done along the lines of HIV prevention and treatment, but we still have a ways to go,” said Westbrook.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.

