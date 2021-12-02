Child seriously injured in Freeborn County UTV crash

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crash in Freeborn County sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday at the intersection of County Roads 34 and 19.

A 6-year-old girl was thrown off the four-wheeler when the driver made a sudden turn to avoid hitting a fence, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders started treating the young girl at the scene. She was then airlifted by Mayo One to the hospital in Rochester.

The UTV driver sustained minor injuries.

Deputies said both the driver and 6-year-old girl were not wearing helmets or seatbelts.

The current condition of the child is unknown.

