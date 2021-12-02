Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Child seriously injured in Freeborn County UTV crash

UTV crash
UTV crash(wmtv)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crash in Freeborn County sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday at the intersection of County Roads 34 and 19.

A 6-year-old girl was thrown off the four-wheeler when the driver made a sudden turn to avoid hitting a fence, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders started treating the young girl at the scene. She was then airlifted by Mayo One to the hospital in Rochester.

The UTV driver sustained minor injuries.

Deputies said both the driver and 6-year-old girl were not wearing helmets or seatbelts.

The current condition of the child is unknown.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were...
Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
Today, Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19...
Governor Tim Walz issues statement on MN’s first case of Omicron COVID-19 Variant
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
MSHSL football graphic
MSHSL Approves Shot Clock for High School Basketball
Duluth Schools propose extending winter break by 2 days to help with COVID safety, staffing shortages
FILE — A third federal medical team will arrive in Minnesota to support hospitals dealing with...
3rd federal team to assist Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19
Today, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Michael held a press conference after...
VIDEO: Malcolm says Omicron not a reason for panic