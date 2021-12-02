Your Photos
Duluth Schools propose extending winter break by 2 days to help with COVID safety, staffing shortages

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Public School leaders are proposing extending winter break by two days to help address COVID safety, staffing shortages, and mental health needs.

According to the district, if approved by the School Board, there would be no class for any Duluth Public School students on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Jan. 3.

Right now, Duluth School’s winter break begins Thursday, Dec. 23 and ends Friday, Dec. 31.

“With general staffing shortages, many unfilled positions and a shortage of temporary help, every position in the district has been impacted,” said John Magas, Superintendent. “We need to ensure that we have sufficient custodial, clerical, child nutrition, paraprofessional, transportation, support, childcare, and instructional staff to safely serve our students.”

Magas said the extended break would help families struggling mentally through the pandemic.

The School Board is expected to vote at a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

If approved, the district plans to offer some kind of food service and child care to those who need it. Magas said more details are expected soon.

Magas also said the school district plans to provide COVID testing for students and staff on January 3 as they return to school from winter break.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.

