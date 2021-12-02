Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Finlayson woman dies in head-on crash

By CBS 3 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINKCLEY, MN -- A Finlayson woman died in a head-on crash Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 65 in Peace Township, just west of Hinckley.

Finlayson woman dies in head-on crash
Finlayson woman dies in head-on crash(MGN)

Authorities said a pickup truck crossed over the center lane hit a car head-on.

The driver of the car, 58-year-old Mia Besemann, died at the scene.

Two people in the pick-up were not hurt, but a third was taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house,...
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his home.
Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
Two men--Michael Allen Smith, 38, of rural Mapleton, and Frederick King, 42, of Mankato--were...
Two men arrested in multiple raids by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
Today, Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19...
Governor Tim Walz issues statement on MN’s first case of Omicron COVID-19 Variant
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
MSHSL football graphic
MSHSL Approves Shot Clock for High School Basketball
Duluth Schools propose extending winter break by 2 days to help with COVID safety, staffing shortages
FILE — A third federal medical team will arrive in Minnesota to support hospitals dealing with...
3rd federal team to assist Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19
Today, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Michael held a press conference after...
VIDEO: Malcolm says Omicron not a reason for panic