Finlayson woman dies in head-on crash

HINKCLEY, MN -- A Finlayson woman died in a head-on crash Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 65 in Peace Township, just west of Hinckley.

Authorities said a pickup truck crossed over the center lane hit a car head-on.

The driver of the car, 58-year-old Mia Besemann, died at the scene.

Two people in the pick-up were not hurt, but a third was taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

