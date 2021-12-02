Finlayson woman dies in head-on crash
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HINKCLEY, MN -- A Finlayson woman died in a head-on crash Thursday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 65 in Peace Township, just west of Hinckley.
Authorities said a pickup truck crossed over the center lane hit a car head-on.
The driver of the car, 58-year-old Mia Besemann, died at the scene.
Two people in the pick-up were not hurt, but a third was taken to the hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
