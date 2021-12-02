Your Photos
Forest Lake man shot by officers during altercation has died

Forest Lake police officers surround a vehicle that was being driven by Bradley George...
Forest Lake police officers surround a vehicle that was being driven by Bradley George Erickson, 47, of Forest Lake, Minn., who was shot Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, after police responded to a report that a man was in a residence with a gun and the man had a protective order against him. Erickson died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Hennepin County Medical Center, authorities said.(KEYC via WCCO)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (AP) — An armed man who was shot by three police officers after he allegedly threatened them in Forest Lake over the weekend has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Bradley George Erickson, 47, of Forest Lake, was shot Sunday after police responded to a report that a man was in a residence with a gun and the man had a protective order against him.

Erickson left the scene in a vehicle that was eventually disabled by police, who fired on Erickson following an altercation, authorities said. Erickson died Wednesday at Hennepin County Medical Center, authorities said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officers who fired their weapons as Forest Lake Police Officers Jonathan Glader and Matthew Smith, and Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Reiter. The three men have been placed on standard administrative leave.

The BCA’s investigation of the shooting is ongoing. Portions of the incident were captured on body worn cameras and squad cameras, the BCA said.

