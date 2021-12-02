Greenseam Rural Forum tackles effect of weather on Ag industry

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 38th GreenSeam Rural Forum will be taking place today at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.

This year’s topic, Weathering the Xtremes: From Farm to Main Street.

The Rural Forum connects public leaders with a wide range of attendees from the agricultural sector, such as producers, manufacturers, educators and researchers.

The forum invites college students to attend the event free of charge.

