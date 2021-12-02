Your Photos
Minnesota State duo earns CCHA Player of the Month honors

By Rob Clark
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A couple of Minnesota State men’s hockey players earned CCHA Player of the Month honors on Wednesday.

Sophomore Jake Livingstone was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Month for November, while senior Dryden McKay was named Goaltender of the Month.

Livingstone put up 10 points in eight games to go along with a +6 rating and seven blocked shots.

McKay picks up the award for the second straight month after recording three more shutouts, adding to the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey career shutout record.

McKay finished November with a 6-1-0 record.

MSU fans won’t be shocked if the Downers Grove, Illinois, native picks up the award again in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Mavericks currently sit atop the CCHA standings with an 8-2-0 overall record.

Minnesota State will take on Michigan Tech this weekend for a two-game series starting on Friday in Mankato.

